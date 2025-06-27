Super Bowl performer arrested for crashing Kendrick Lamar performance with Gaza protest

New Orleans, Louisiana - A New Orleans man was recently arrested for pulling a protest stunt during rapper Kendrick Lamar 's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance back in February.

A protester who held up a Sudanese and Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was recently arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

According to ESPN, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu (41) recently surrendered himself to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During Lamar's halftime show at the Caesars Superdome on February 9, Nantambu "deviated from his assigned role" as a performer by climbing on top of a prop 1987 Buick GNX and displaying a combination of the Sudanese and Palestinian flags to protest what critics argue are separate genocides taking place in both countries.

Nantambu then jumped down from the car and was chased across the field by law enforcement before being wrestled to the ground.

While New Orleans police had originally decided not to bring charges against him, Louisiana State Police have since taken over the investigation and announced Thursday that Nantambu is now facing charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.