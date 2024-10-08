California judge orders Google to become more competitive in big win for Epic Games

San Francisco, California - A US judge issued a permanent injunction on Monday against Google, siding with competitor Epic Games and ordering the internet giant to change conditions on its app platform Play Store to make it more competitive.

Google has said it plans to appeal a ruling ordering the company to change conditions on its Play Store. © REUTERS

Google plans to appeal the ruling.

Judge James Donato, ruling for the US District Court's Northern District of California, ordered that Google may not require app developers to use the internet company's own payment system in the Play Store, starting from November 1.

Additionally, developers must be allowed to inform users within the Google platform about where their apps can be obtained outside the Play Store.

Google may also not offer developers any incentives for not bringing their apps to competing app stores.

The rules apply only to the US. In the European Union, the Digital Services Act already has its own rules for large online platforms.