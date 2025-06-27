Supreme Court makes ruling in case over LGBTQ+ books being used in public schools

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3 to let parents opt their children out of LGBTQ -themed lessons in public schools, a move critics warn threatens the future of secular education by opening the door to broad religious objections.

US Supreme Court Police officers stand outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Friday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The justices reviewed an appeal brought by Christian and Muslim parents against a Maryland public school district that, in 2022, added books tackling prejudice and exploring gender identity to its elementary curriculum.

President Donald Trump, who has made fighting "woke ideology" a hallmark of his second term, hailed the outcome as a "great ruling for parents."

"They lost control of the schools and they lost control of their child, and this is a tremendous victory for parents," he said at a White House press conference.

The court found that the Montgomery County parents were likely to prevail in their claim that blocking them from opting out "unconstitutionally burdens" their religious freedom.

"For many people of faith, there are few religious acts more important than the religious education of their children," wrote Justice Samuel Alito for the majority.

He said the books in question "are designed to present certain values and beliefs as things to be celebrated, and certain contrary values and beliefs as things to be rejected."