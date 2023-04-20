Cheesecake killer sentenced after attempting to poison doppelgänger to steal her identity

New York, New York - A Brooklyn woman was ordered to serve time in prison after she tried to poison her friend in an effort to steal her identity.

A woman was sentenced to 21 years in prison after attempting to poison her lookalike with cheesecake. © Collage: IMAGO / Wirestock & Screenshot / Facebook / Viktoria Nasyrova

According to the New York Post, Russian-born Viktoria Nasyrova (47) stood before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder, who described her as "dangerous" and dubbed the wild attempt as "diabolical" before sentencing her to 21 years in prison.

In August 2016, Nasyrova allegedly went to the home of her friend and beautician Olga Tsvyk (35) in Forest Hills with a cheesecake that she had laced with phenazepam, a powerful tranquilizer made in Russia.

Nasyrova had two unlaced slices herself, giving a laced one to Tsvyk, who quickly began to vomit before falling to the floor and eventually passing out.

The ruthless killer began stealing Tsvyk's belongings, and because the two women shared a striking resemblance, Nasyrova also snatched her passport, which prosecutors have argued was an attempt to steal her identity.

"The circumstances that were shown at trial demonstrate that the defendant had an unthinkable type of premeditation with this," explained Queens assistant district attorney Konstantinos Litourgis. "She never cared for her victim, and she also never had any remorse for what she did."

Nasyrova left the tranquilizer pills near Tsvyk's body to stage it as a suicide, but her DNA was found on the empty cheesecake box that she also left, which tied her to the crime.