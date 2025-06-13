Trump's use of National Guard in Los Angeles blocked by judge

Los Angeles, California - The Trump administration slammed a judge 's "extraordinary intrusion" on presidential powers Thursday, after he ruled that the decision to send the California National Guard to quell Los Angeles protests was "illegal."

A person holds a mixed Mexico-US flag as law enforcement officers stand at the ready during a protest against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 2025. © REUTERS

The ruling by US District Judge Charles Breyer ordering Donald Trump to return control of the reserve force to California's Governor Gavin Newsom infringes on the president's authority as Commander-in-Chief, the Department of Justice said in an emergency appeal.

Breyer stayed his order until Friday, however, giving the administration time to launch a swift appeal.

Within minutes the higher court issued its own ruling staying Breyer's order for several more days to give it time to consider the appeal, with a hearing set for June 17.

The stay means Trump would still control the National Guard in California during protests planned for Saturday.

Protests broke out in Los Angeles against immigration raids launched by the Trump administration.

The demonstrations fall "far short" of the "rebellion" the president has described in order to justify his decision to send in the National Guard, Breyer said in a 36-page opinion released earlier Thursday.

Trump's actions "were illegal ... He must therefore return control" of the guardsmen to Newsom, Breyer said.