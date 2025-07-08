10 charged over "ambush" attack on ICE detention facility in Texas
Houston, Texas - Ten people have been charged with attempted murder for their roles in an "ambush" at an immigration detention center in Texas, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
A police officer was wounded in the neck during Friday's late-night attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Alvarado, the department said in a statement.
"Make no mistake, this was not a peaceful protest," acting US Attorney Nancy Larson said. "This was an ambush on federal and local law enforcement officers."
ICE has played a leading role in recent months in President Donald Trump's campaign to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the US.
Acting ICE field office director Josh Johnson said "violence, threats of violence, and attempts of vandalism at our ICE facilities will not deter our officers at ICE from fulfilling their duties."
According to a criminal complaint, the assailants, dressed in black military-style clothing, began shooting fireworks at the ICE facility and spray-painting "Traitor" and "ICE Pig" on cars and a guard structure.
When an Alvarado police officer arrived on the scene, he was shot by someone positioned in the nearby woods.
Another alleged assailant fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers, the Justice Department said.
AR-style rifles were recovered at the scene along with body armor and two-way radios.
Flyers stating "Fight ICE Terror With Class War!" and "Free All Political Prisoners" were also found.
Man opens fire at Texas Border Patrol facility days after Alvarado incident
The 10 individuals arrested were charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents and three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
They face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.
The Alvarado incident came just days before a man armed with an assault rifle opened fire at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.
Ryan Louis Mosqueda (27) fired dozens of rounds from an assault rifle at the entrance of the Border Patrol annex before being shot dead on Monday, officials said.
Two police officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP