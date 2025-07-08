10 charged over "ambush" attack on ICE detention facility in Texas

Houston, Texas - Ten people have been charged with attempted murder for their roles in an "ambush" at an immigration detention center in Texas, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

A police officer was wounded in the neck during Friday's late-night attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Alvarado, the department said in a statement. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Make no mistake, this was not a peaceful protest," acting US Attorney Nancy Larson said. "This was an ambush on federal and local law enforcement officers."

ICE has played a leading role in recent months in President Donald Trump's campaign to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the US.

Acting ICE field office director Josh Johnson said "violence, threats of violence, and attempts of vandalism at our ICE facilities will not deter our officers at ICE from fulfilling their duties."

According to a criminal complaint, the assailants, dressed in black military-style clothing, began shooting fireworks at the ICE facility and spray-painting "Traitor" and "ICE Pig" on cars and a guard structure.

When an Alvarado police officer arrived on the scene, he was shot by someone positioned in the nearby woods.

Another alleged assailant fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers, the Justice Department said.

AR-style rifles were recovered at the scene along with body armor and two-way radios.

Flyers stating "Fight ICE Terror With Class War!" and "Free All Political Prisoners" were also found.