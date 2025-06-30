Shooter believed dead after deadly ambush on Idaho firefighters

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - Authorities said late Sunday that one shooter was found dead and is believed to have acted alone, after firefighters were ambushed while tackling a blaze in Idaho.

Law enforcement officers gather at Cherry Hill Park after multiple firefighters were attacked when responding to a fire in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on June 29, 2025. © REUTERS

"Based on preliminary information we believe that was the only shooter," Kootenai County Sheriff Richard Norris told a news conference, adding "there is no threat to the community at this time."

Authorities said Sunday night they had found a "deceased male" with a firearm on Canfield Mountain in Idaho, the site of an earlier ambush of firefighters that killed at least two.

"This evening, members of the SWAT team located a deceased male on Canfield Mountain," the Kootenai County sheriff's office said. "A firearm was found nearby."

The sheriff's office added that a shelter-in-place order "is being lifted," but warned that there was still an active wildfire on Canfield Mountain.

At least two people were killed earlier Sunday when firefighters responding to a blaze on the mountainside in Kootenai County – a popular park and hiking area – came under gunfire.

This led to an hours-long standoff with the police, and the county enacted a shelter-in-place order.

The attack was carried out with high-powered rifles, Sheriff Robert Norris had said during an earlier news briefing.

Authorities believed the two people who were killed were firemen.