National Guard members shot near White House as Trump vows suspect will "pay a steep price"

Washington DC - Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House, according to officials, as a spokesperson for Donald Trump said the president has been briefed on the "tragic situation."

Two members of the National Guard were shot just blocks from the White House, with police confirming a suspect has been taken in custody. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

"Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington DC," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X, without describing the health status of the two victims.

Police later confirmed they had detained a suspect in the shooting.

"The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody," The DC Police posted on X.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump, who is in Florida, said the National Guard members were "critically wounded" and are now hospitalized.

He added that the "animal" behind the shooting would "pay a very steep price."

An AFP reporter near the scene said she heard several loud pops that sounded like gunshots, and then saw people running away from Farragut Square, a popular and busy outdoor area near the White House and a subway station.

Local authorities confirmed that emergency services responded to and transported three gunshot victims from the area.

Secret Service were seen behind yellow police tape, their guns drawn.