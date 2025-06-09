Deadly consequences of looser gun laws revealed in alarming pediatric study

Washington DC - States that loosened their gun laws following a landmark court ruling saw thousands more childhood firearm deaths than they otherwise would have – the vast majority homicides and suicides – according to a study published Monday.

Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and lead author of the paper in JAMA Pediatrics, told AFP he was drawn to the topic as a father wondering whether today's world is safer for children than when he was growing up.

"Mortality from car accidents has fallen dramatically, but at the same time, firearm mortality rose and replaced car accidents as the leading cause of death in children over the age of one," he said – a trend unique among peer nations.

To probe this shift, Faust and his colleagues analyzed state-level data before and after McDonald v. Chicago, the 2010 Supreme Court decision that extended the Second Amendment to state and local governments.

The ruling sparked a wave of legislation, some tightening gun laws, but much of it loosening them.

The team grouped states into three categories – most permissive, permissive, and strict – and used Centers for Disease Control data on firearm deaths among children aged 0–17.

They ran an "excess mortality analysis," comparing actual deaths from 2011 to 2023 against projections based on prior trends from 1999 to 2010 and population growth.

The results were stark: more than 7,400 excess pediatric firearm deaths in states that loosened gun laws – including over 6,000 in the most permissive group of states.