Milwaukee man charged with framing immigrant in fake Trump assassination threat

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Milwaukee prosecutors have charged a man on four felony counts for sending handwritten letters containing a threat to kill Donald Trump forged in an immigrant's name.

Protesters gather at the Milwaukee County Courthouse in Wisconsin in opposition to Donald Trump's anti-immigrant policies. © Darren Hauck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The letters forged in Ramon Morales-Reyes' name were sent to Wisconsin's attorney general, Milwaukee police, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The husband and father of three was subsequently picked up by ICE agents and remains locked up in Juneau, Wisconsin.

"We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans – we have done more for this country than you white people – you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him," the forged letter read. "I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in the head – I will see him at one of his big ralleys."

Demetric Scott – the alleged framer – was previously charged with assaulting Morales-Reyes with a box cutter in September 2023.

A transcript of a phone call from May 16 indicates Scott wanted to have Morales-Reyes detained by ICE in order to prevent him from testifying against him in court.

Scott reportedly admitted to investigators that he wrote the letters, according to WISN-TV, but not before the White House and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blasted Morales-Reyes' photo on the internet and accused him of the plot.

"Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars," Noem said in a May 22 press release.