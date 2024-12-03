Democratic staffer arrested for bringing ammunition to the Capitol

Washington DC - A Democratic staffer was recently arrested after he was caught bringing ammunition into the US Capitol Building.

According to Politico, an employee named Michael Hopkins, who works as communications director for New York Congressman Joe Morelle, was arrested by Capitol Police on Monday morning.

"USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen. After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition," a police report for the incident read.

"The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag."

"38-year-old Michael Hopkins was arrested, and he is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine," the report adds.

Rep. Morelle's office said they are "fully committed to cooperating with the investigation" and "devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all."