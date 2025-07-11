US appeals court announces its shocking final decision on 9/11 mastermind's plea deal

Washington DC - A US appeals court on Friday scrapped 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's plea agreement that would have taken the death penalty off the table and helped conclude the long-running legal saga surrounding his case.

This photo obtained March 1, 2003, shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged organizer of the September 11, 2001 attacks, shortly after his capture. © HO / AFP

The agreement had sparked anger among some relatives of victims of the 2001 attacks, and then-US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin moved to cancel it last year, saying that both they and the American public deserved to see the defendants stand trial.

Austin "acted within the bounds of his legal authority, and we decline to second-guess his judgment," judges Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao wrote.

Plea deals with Mohammed as well as two alleged accomplices – Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi – were announced in late July last year.

The decision appeared to have moved their cases toward resolution after years of being bogged down in pre-trial maneuverings while the defendants remained held at the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba.

But Austin withdrew the agreements two days after they were announced, saying the decision should be up to him, given their significance.

He subsequently said that "the families of the victims, our service members and the American public deserve the opportunity to see military commission trials carried out in this case."

A military judge ruled in November that the deals were valid and binding, but the government appealed that decision.

The appeals court judges on Friday vacated "the military judge's order of November 6, 2024, preventing the secretary of defense's withdrawal from the pretrial agreements."

And they prohibited the military judge "from conducting hearings in which respondents would enter guilty pleas or take any other action pursuant to the withdrawn pretrial agreements."

Much of the legal jousting surrounding the 9/11 defendants' cases has focused on whether they could be tried fairly after having undergone torture at the hands of the CIA – a thorny issue that the plea agreements would have avoided.