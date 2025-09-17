DOJ Deputy Chief Todd Blanche makes stunning admission about Ghislaine Maxwell interview
Washington DC - Department of Justice Deputy Chief Todd Blanche opened up for the first time about his interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Blanche was asked if he found Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, to be "credible" during their interview.
"It's an impossible question to answer," Blanche admitted. "I met with her for two days. To determine whether a witness is credible takes weeks and weeks and weeks."
Blanche emphasized that he gave Maxwell the opportunity to speak, "which nobody had done before."
He went on to argue that "it's really up to the American people to determine what they believe – that her answers were credible or whether they found her not credible."
Blanche's comments come as President Donald Trump continues to face backlash for refusing to release the Epstein files as repeatedly promised.
Maxwell denies Trump's involvement in Epstein's crimes
In an effort to tamp down the backlash, the DOJ conducted the interview with Maxwell, during which she claimed Trump never engaged in any wrongdoing and that she, too, was innocent.
Her claims convinced MAGA Congressman James Comer, who declared her testimony had "exonerated" Trump.
According to ABC News, Maxwell faced perjury charges during her trial, and federal prosecutors argued she was not credible due to her "willingness to lie brazenly under oath."
Cover photo: Collage: Laura Cavanaugh and Handout / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP