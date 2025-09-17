DOJ Deputy Chief Todd Blanche makes stunning admission about Ghislaine Maxwell interview

Washington DC - Department of Justice Deputy Chief Todd Blanche opened up for the first time about his interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

During a recent interview, Justice Department Deputy Chief Todd Blanche (r.) spoke for the first time about his interview with Ghislaine Maxwell. © Collage: Laura Cavanaugh and Handout / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Blanche was asked if he found Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, to be "credible" during their interview.

"It's an impossible question to answer," Blanche admitted. "I met with her for two days. To determine whether a witness is credible takes weeks and weeks and weeks."

Blanche emphasized that he gave Maxwell the opportunity to speak, "which nobody had done before."

He went on to argue that "it's really up to the American people to determine what they believe – that her answers were credible or whether they found her not credible."

Blanche's comments come as President Donald Trump continues to face backlash for refusing to release the Epstein files as repeatedly promised.