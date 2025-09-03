MAGA congressman claims Ghislaine Maxwell "exonerated" Trump in DOJ testimony
Washington DC - MAGA Congressman James Comer claimed on Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell had "exonerated" President Donald Trump during an interview with the Department of Justice.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer made the claim during testimony before the House Rules Committee a day before more than 33,000 pages of records related to Jeffrey Epstein were released online.
During the questioning, Comer was asked whether he'd hold a hearing into whether Maxwell received preferential treatment when she was transferred to a different prison after speaking with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
"We'll have a hearing – we'll have a hearing," Comer told New Mexico Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez. "And if someone wants to ask that question they can ask it, you can ask any question."
"You want to have a whole hearing, a whole entire hearing not about the victims, not about a government cover-up, not about human trafficking, but about Maxwell," Comer said. "Now you're mad because she exonerated Trump."
The moment has been widely seen as a gaffe on Comer's part, as he admits there were questions surrounding Trump's conduct as an associate and friend of notorious child sex offender Epstein.
Ghislaine Maxwell speaks about Trump in DOJ interview
Though Maxwell did not implicate Trump in any crimes when she was questioned by Blanche in July, transcripts reveal she did indicate a personal closeness to the president.
"Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me," Maxwell revealed. "I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now... I like him, and I've always liked him."
"I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting," she said. "I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way."
Cover photo: AFP/Saul Loeb