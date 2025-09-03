MAGA congressman claims Ghislaine Maxwell "exonerated" Trump in DOJ testimony

Washington DC - MAGA Congressman James Comer claimed on Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell had "exonerated" President Donald Trump during an interview with the Department of Justice.

© AFP/Saul Loeb

House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer made the claim during testimony before the House Rules Committee a day before more than 33,000 pages of records related to Jeffrey Epstein were released online.

During the questioning, Comer was asked whether he'd hold a hearing into whether Maxwell received preferential treatment when she was transferred to a different prison after speaking with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"We'll have a hearing – we'll have a hearing," Comer told New Mexico Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez. "And if someone wants to ask that question they can ask it, you can ask any question."

"You want to have a whole hearing, a whole entire hearing not about the victims, not about a government cover-up, not about human trafficking, but about Maxwell," Comer said. "Now you're mad because she exonerated Trump."

The moment has been widely seen as a gaffe on Comer's part, as he admits there were questions surrounding Trump's conduct as an associate and friend of notorious child sex offender Epstein.