Edward James executed by lethal injection in Florida

Raiford, Florida - Edward James was put to death in Florida by lethal injection on Thursday, marking the fourth execution in the US this week.

Edward James was executed by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison in Raiford. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

The Florida Department of Corrections announced that James (63) was executed at 8:15 PM Thursday at the Florida State Prison in Raiford, outside Jacksonville in the north of the state.

James had been convicted in the 1993 rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Toni Neuner, and the murder of her grandmother, Betty Dick (58).

His was the fourth execution this week, following that of Wendell Grissom (56) in Oklahoma on Thursday.

Grissom was sentenced to death for the 2005 murder of Amber Matthews (23), who was shot in the head while trying to protect a friend's two young daughters.

He was pronounced dead 10 minutes after the execution process began at the state penitentiary in McAlester, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said in a statement.

The department said the execution was carried out using a three-drug protocol: Midazolam, which causes sedation, Vecuronium Bromide, which halts respiration, and Potassium Chloride, which stops the heart.