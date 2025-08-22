Erik Menendez: Parole board issues decision decades after parents' murders

Los Angeles, California - Erik Menendez was denied parole Thursday more than three decades after he and his brother Lyle slaughtered their parents in the family's luxury Beverly Hills home.

Erik Menendez appears before the parole board via teleconference at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego on August 21, 2025. © HANDOUT / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

A California panel ordered the 54-year-old to stay in prison, defying a lengthy campaign waged by family, friends, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

"Erik Menendez was denied parole for three years at his initial suitability hearing today," said a brief statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The result will be a huge blow to a movement that has swelled in recent years, nourished by documentaries and TV dramas, including the smash Netflix hit Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The show and other productions have fixated on the grisly details of the 1989 shotgun murders and the televised jury trial that captivated audiences with accounts of their abusive upbringings and posh lifestyles.

Thursday's hearing came 36 years and a day after his family learned of his parents' deaths, Erik Menendez told the parole board.

"Today is the day all my victims learned my parents were dead," he said during the 10-hour hearing. "So today is the anniversary of their trauma journey."

The parole denial comes the day before Lyle Menendez (57) will appear before a panel to ask them to release him from prison.

"This is a tragic case," parole commissioner Robert Barton said after the decision was issued. "I agree that not only two, but four people, were lost in this family."

More than a dozen relatives testified to say they've forgiven the Menendez brothers, as they came to be known, and to call for their release.

"Two things can be true," Barton said. "They can love and forgive you and you can still be found unsuitable for parole."