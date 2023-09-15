Google coughs up $93 million after California complaint over location data

San Diego, California - Google has settled for $93 million with California, resolving allegations that the company used location data without informed consent, violating the state's consumer protection laws .

Google reached a settlement with the state of California after a complaint accused the company of collecting user location data without consent. © 123RF/tonktiti

The settlement follows the California Department of Justice's multi-year investigation that found the tech giant deceived users by storing, collecting and using their location data for advertising and consumer profiling without consent, according to a news release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.



"Our investigation revealed that Google was telling its users one thing – that it would no longer track their location once they opted out – but doing the opposite and continuing to track its users' movements for its own commercial gain," Bonta said in the release. "That's unacceptable, and we're holding Google accountable with today's settlement."

A spokesperson for Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.