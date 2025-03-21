Hollywood director Carl Rinsch accused of scamming Netflix out of millions

New York, New York - Hollywood filmmaker Carl Rinsch was hired by Netflix to make a new science-fiction series. Instead, federal prosecutors say, he embezzled more than $11 million from the streaming giant and spent it on luxury cars and crypto.

Rinsch, known for the 2013 film 47 Ronin starring Keanu Reeves, was indicted this week on charges of wire fraud and money laundering and could face decades in prison if convicted in connection with the alleged scam.

The indictment was filed in a federal court in New York and unsealed on Tuesday. The 47-year-old filmmaker was arrested the same day.

"Carl Rinsch allegedly stole more than $11 million from a prominent streaming platform to finance lavish purchases and personal investments instead of completing a promised television series," FBI Assistant Director Leslie Backschies said in a statement.

Although Netflix is never named in the filing, Rinsch was previously reported to be in a dispute with the company over a planned series initially titled White Horse and later renamed Conquest.

The indictment says the show was meant to focus on a scientist who created a group of powerful clones "banished to a walled area in a Brazilian city, where they began developing advanced technology and came into conflict with humans and each other."

It features still photos from "six short-form episodes" that were apparently completed by Rinsch to pitch the show. He ultimately entered into a deal with Netflix to create a full season of episodes.