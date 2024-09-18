John Grisham joins massive push to save life of autistic Texas man set to be executed despite "no crime"

Huntsville, Texas - Lawmakers in Texas, medical experts, and best-selling novelist John Grisham are pushing to save an autistic man set to be executed for the 2002 death of his daughter in a tragedy blamed on shaken baby syndrome.

Bestselling author John Grisham (l.) joined calls to save the life of Robert Roberson, who was sentenced to death in deeply controversial circumstances. © Collage: LOIC VENANCE & HANDOUT / Texas Department of Criminal Justice / AFP

Robert Roberson (57) is scheduled to be executed on October 17 for the death of his two-year-old daughter Nikki in 2002.



Roberson took the girl to a hospital with severe head trauma and the child died the next day.

Lawyers for Roberson filed papers Tuesday with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles seeking clemency, or failing that, a 180-day stay of execution.

They argued that the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome, made at the hospital where the child died, was erroneous.

In a letter to Texas officials, 34 doctors argued that the cause of death was in fact severe pneumonia, aggravated by the little girl's being prescribed the wrong medication.

The appeal also argues that Roberson's autism, which was not officially diagnosed until 2018, was misconstrued at the time as showing indifference to the death of the toddler and that this perception weighed heavily in his conviction.