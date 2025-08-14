Judge blocks Trump rules allowing employers to deny birth control coverage based on religion

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A judge on Wednesday blocked rules supported by President Donald Trump that allowed employers to deny their employees insurance coverage for birth control.

District Judge Wendy Beetlestone argued that rules introduced in 2018 were not necessary to protect the religious rights of employers.

During his first term, Trump dismantled requirements under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) which mandated that employers cover birth control in their employees' health insurance.

The move created a blanket exemption from the rules for those who have religious objections, pleasing Christian activists who argued that the mandate violated religious freedoms.

This exemption was struck down by Beetlestone on Wednesday as part of a lawsuit that started in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and eventually reached the US Supreme Court in 2020.

Beetlestone justified the ruling by arguing that the blanket nature of the rule was unnecessary because so few employers objected to the requirement and the ACA provided a method by which they could apply for an exemption.

Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic organization that intervened in the case, is expected to appeal the ruling.

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which represents Little Sisters of the Poor, announced the move in a thread on X and claimed, "The district court blessed an out-of-control effort by Pennsylvania and New Jersey to attack the Little Sisters and religious liberty."

