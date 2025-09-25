Judge in Luigi Mangione trial warns Trump and administration officials over public remarks

New York, New York - The judge in Luigi Mangione's murder trial ordered President Donald Trump and his administration to refrain from making "prejudicial" public statements.

Luigi Mangione's (r.) attorneys and the judge overseeing his trial are demanding answers after President Donald Trump and his allies publicly labeled him a leftist extremist. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

According to a legal document filed on Tuesday, Mangione's attorneys told Judge Margaret Garnett that Trump and members of his administration have recently made remarks that "indelibly prejudiced" their client by "baselessly linking him to unrelated violent events, and left-wing extremist groups."

The attorney's pointed to an interview Trump did with Fox News on September 18, during which he said Mangione, who is facing charges for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, "shot someone in the back as clear as you're looking at me," adding it is a "sickness" that should be "studied and investigated."

A clip of the interview was then shared by the White House on social media to millions of people.

Mangione's lawyers also noted that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described their client as "a left wing assassin" during a press conference on September 22.

In an interview the following day, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called 27-year-old "a self-described so-called anti-fascist that was then celebrated by other self-described anti-fascists."

In an order on released Wednesday, Judge Garnett appeared to agree with Mangione's legal team and asked Trump and his allies to explain themselves.