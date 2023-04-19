Oklahoma sheriff's office officials caught on tape discussing lynching of reporters

Idabel, Oklahoma - Three officials from the McCurtain County Sheriff 's Office in Oklahoma have been suspended after making racist comments and threats to journalists in leaked audio.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy was caught on tape discussing the lynching and killing of two reporters. © Screenshot/Facebook/McCurtain County Sheriffs Office

The Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association told News 9 that McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Captain Alicia Manning, and jail administrator Larry Hendrix were suspended after a unanimous vote at an emergency meeting Tuesday morning.



It's unknown what consequences District 2 commissioner Mark Jennings, who also was caught on tape, will face.

The audio in question, published by the McCurtain Gazette-News, features Clardy and Jennings complaining about two reporters at the newspaper – Bruce Willingham and his son, Chris Willingham – and threatening to kill them and bury their bodies. Both had reported on the sheriff's office's alleged misconduct.

Jennings claims he knows "two or three hit men" in Louisiana who are "very quiet guys."

In the audio, Jennings also allegedly complains about not being able to lynch Black people, while someone else laments how police can no longer remove Black people from jail and "take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a... rope."

Hendrix and Manning were allegedly also present during the conversation.