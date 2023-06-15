US Army soldier pleads guilty to helping ISIS plan New York City attack

New York, New York - A US Army private attempted to help the Islamic State group murder US soldiers abroad – and offered advice on attacking New York City.

Cole Bridges, a 22-year-old former US Army private, pleaded guilty to offering to help ISIS murder US soldiers abroad and giving advice on attacking NYC. © Collage: Department of Justice

Cole Bridges (22), an ex-soldier from Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to plotting to aid America's enemies. Prosecutors praised the FBI and the US Army for their help in subverting Bridges' "malign intent." He will be sentenced on November 22.



"Cole Bridges attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his fellow soldiers in service of ISIS and its violent ideology," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Wednesday. "Bridges' traitorous conduct was a betrayal of his comrades and his country."



Bridges joined the Army in 2019, according to prosecutors, who said he was assigned as a cavalry scout in the Third Infantry Division based in Fort Stewart, Georgia. It was around that time he began consuming jihadist propaganda online. Prosecutors said Bridges participated in supporting ISIS on social media.

Roughly a year later, he began communicating with an FBI agent posing as an ISIS ally with contacts in the Middle East.

"During these communications, Bridges expressed his frustration with the US military and his desire to aid ISIS," prosecutors said. "Bridges then provided training and guidance to purported ISIS fighters who were planning attacks, including advice about potential targets in New York City."