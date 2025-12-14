Brown University shooting: Police issue update on "person of interest" in manhunt
Providence, Rhode Island - Providence police on Sunday detained a "person of interest" in relation to a shooting at Brown University that left two people dead and nine others wounded, Mayor Brett Smiley said.
Speaking alongside the mayor at a news conference, Police Colonel Oscar Perez said the person was detained "earlier this morning" and law enforcement officers are "not at this point" looking for anyone else in relation to the attack.
A gunman opened fire at the Ivy League school just after 4 PM on Saturday, with the school sending out an alert of "an active shooter near Barus and Holley Engineering."
Two exams had been scheduled at the time.
Of the nine wounded one is in critical condition, seven are in stable condition and one has been discharged, Smiley said.
Police released 10-second footage of the suspect, seen from behind, walking briskly down a deserted street after opening fire inside a first-floor classroom.
Perez said the suspect was in their 30s, but did not reveal more details about how the arrest had unfolded.
Brown University said that a shelter in place ordered in response to the attack had been lifted, but told students that parts of the campus involved in the investigation would remain closed.
Cover photo: Photo by HANDOUT / PROVIDENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT / AFP