Brown University shooting: Police issue update on "person of interest" in manhunt

Providence, Rhode Island - Providence police on Sunday detained a "person of interest" in relation to a shooting at Brown University that left two people dead and nine others wounded, Mayor Brett Smiley said.

Providence police have detained a "person of interest" in their search for the gunman who perpetrated a mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday. © Photo by HANDOUT / PROVIDENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT / AFP

Speaking alongside the mayor at a news conference, Police Colonel Oscar Perez said the person was detained "earlier this morning" and law enforcement officers are "not at this point" looking for anyone else in relation to the attack.

A gunman opened fire at the Ivy League school just after 4 PM on Saturday, with the school sending out an alert of "an active shooter near Barus and Holley Engineering."

Two exams had been scheduled at the time.

Of the nine wounded one is in critical condition, seven are in stable condition and one has been discharged, Smiley said.

Police released 10-second footage of the suspect, seen from behind, walking briskly down a deserted street after opening fire inside a first-floor classroom.

Perez said the suspect was in their 30s, but did not reveal more details about how the arrest had unfolded.