Gilgo Four murder suspect and NYC architect Rex Heuermann is in police custody

Gilgo Beach, New York - A suspected serial killer and so-called family man has been arrested in connection with the Gilgo Four murders dating back to 2010.

Police have taken architect Rex Heuermann into custody in connection with Gilgo Beach murders after swarming his run-down home in Massapequa Park on Friday. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rex Heuermann, a married architect with two children who works at a firm in New York City, has been arrested as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, according to CNN.

On Friday morning, law enforcement swarmed 59-year-old Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park after DNA connected the owner and founder of Midtown architecture firm RH Consultants and Associates to the "Gilgo Four" murders from 2010, when four women were found wrapped in burlap within days of each other.

A search warrant has been executed at the Long Island home where Heuermann was arrested, and forensic experts were seen removing a cooler from the property hours after his arrest, according to the New York Post. Later, a truck was reportedly towed from Heuermann's driveway.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges.

Suffolk County officials and the FBI are set to announce a "a significant development in the investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force," at 4 PM ET Friday.

Speaking of the arrest, County Executive Steve Bellone called it a "major step forward" that will hopefully "bring closure to these families and to bring justice to the victims in this case."

The unsolved Gilgo Beach murders have stunned law enforcement for years.