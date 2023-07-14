Gilgo Four murder suspect and NYC architect Rex Heuermann is in police custody
Gilgo Beach, New York - A suspected serial killer and so-called family man has been arrested in connection with the Gilgo Four murders dating back to 2010.
Rex Heuermann, a married architect with two children who works at a firm in New York City, has been arrested as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, according to CNN.
On Friday morning, law enforcement swarmed 59-year-old Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park after DNA connected the owner and founder of Midtown architecture firm RH Consultants and Associates to the "Gilgo Four" murders from 2010, when four women were found wrapped in burlap within days of each other.
A search warrant has been executed at the Long Island home where Heuermann was arrested, and forensic experts were seen removing a cooler from the property hours after his arrest, according to the New York Post. Later, a truck was reportedly towed from Heuermann's driveway.
The suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges.
Suffolk County officials and the FBI are set to announce a "a significant development in the investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force," at 4 PM ET Friday.
Speaking of the arrest, County Executive Steve Bellone called it a "major step forward" that will hopefully "bring closure to these families and to bring justice to the victims in this case."
The unsolved Gilgo Beach murders have stunned law enforcement for years.
Police close in on decade-long Gilgo Beach murder mystery
The murder mystery started in 2010 when police first discovered a female's remains in the bushes along an isolated strip of waterfront property along Gilgo Beach.
Police had been searching for Shannan Gilbert, a missing 23-year-old woman from Jersey City, New Jersey.
By the time Gilbert's body was found one year later, investigators had discovered 10 sets of human remains across two counties in Long Island.
In 2022, Suffolk County police created a task force including the FBI, New York state police, the office of the county district attorney, and the sheriff in hopes of solving what law enforcement officers have called "one of the most consequential homicide investigations in the history of Long Island."
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP