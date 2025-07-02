Moscow Murders suspect Bryan Kohberger enters plea as victims' families slam "cruel" deal

Boise, Idaho - A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murdering four students in Idaho in an agreement with prosecutors that allowed him to avoid the death penalty – and enraged some relatives of the victims.

Bryan Kohberger, a former criminology student, was facing trial in August for the November 2022 stabbing deaths that rocked the small town of Moscow and made national headlines.

University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves (21), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin (20) were attacked around 4:00 AM while they slept in their off-campus group house and were stabbed to death.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder at a hearing on Wednesday in the city of Boise.

"Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?" Judge Steven Hippler asked.

"Yes," Kohberger replied.

The judge also acknowledged that some relatives were upset with the plea agreement reached between prosecutors and defense lawyers that took the death penalty off the table.

"This court cannot require the prosecutor to seek the death penalty, nor would it be appropriate for this court to attempt to do that," Hippler said.

Sentencing was set for July 23. Kohberger faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Goncalves family, in a statement shared by their lawyer, expressed outrage over the plea agreement.