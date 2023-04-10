Kentucky shooter and victims identified as police comment on investigation

Louisville, Kentucky - Law enforcement have identified the gunman in Monday's mass shooting at a bank in Louisville and released the names of the victims along with updates on the ongoing investigation.

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel (c) updates the press about the mass shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. © Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Louisville Metro Police Department named 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon as the gunman in Monday's shooting at Old National Bank.

Sturgeon was an employee at the bank for over a year and was recently notified about his impending termination, per CNN. According to the outlet, the 23-year-old wrote a note to his parents and a friend about his plan to shoot up the bank, though it's unclear whether the note was seen before or after the shooting occurred.

Per Sturgeon's LinkedIn page, he previously interned at the same bank for three consecutive summers between 2018 and 2020. Shane Dorrill, a spokesperson for the University of Alabama, confirmed that Surgeon participated in an accelerated master's program and graduated from the university of December 2020.

At a press conference, Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said police received a call about the shooting at 8:35 AM ET and "responded in a timely, quick fashion, and we stopped the threat so that no additional loss of life could be taken."

Gwinn-Villaroel also said the shooter was livestreaming the attack on the Louisville bank. "I will say this, that the suspect was livestreaming," she said. "That's tragic. To know that that incident was out there and captured."

Sturgeon allegedly shot 13 people, killing four, before he was killed by police. LMPD also released the names and ages of the victims: Tommy Elliott (63), Jim Tutt (64), Josh Barrick (40), and Julianna Farmer (57).