Minnesota Democratic lawmakers shot in "politically motivated" attack that kills two

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A gunman shot two Democratic state lawmakers in Minnesota early Saturday, killing one and her husband and wounding the other, in what Governor Tim Walz said were "politically motivated" attacks.

Authorities are investigating the shooting of two Minnesota state lawmakers, one of whom was killed along with her husband. © REUTERS

The suspected assailant was still at large, officials said, with a massive manhunt underway.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi – both known for their violent rhetoric against political opponents – decried the "horrific" incidents and said the perpetrators would be prosecuted to "the fullest extent of the law."

State representative Melissa Hortman – the former Minnesota House speaker – and her husband Mark were killed at their home near Minneapolis, Walz told a press conference.

State senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot and wounded, the governor said, his voice breaking with emotion. He said officials remained "cautiously optimistic" they would recover.

"This was an act of targeted political violence," Walz told reporters. "Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy. We don't settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint."