Nine-year-old boy killed in shooting while attending grandmother's birthday party

Chicago, Illinois - A nine-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in Franklin Park, Chicago, in a horrific drive-by shooting , authorities said.

A drive-by shooting in Franklin Park, Chicago, led to the death of a nine-year-old boy attending his grandmother's birthday party. © 123RF/Franklin Park

Ulysses Campos was shot in the chest while attending his grandmother’s 70th birthday party, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night.



The boy, from Chicago, had been playing near an alley when the gunshots began at 10:15 PM., Witz wrote. Four to six shots were fired into a group from a moving vehicle. No one else was hit, according to the statement.

The shooting took place on the 2800 block of Elder Lane, Witz said. The residential block off Grand Avenue is about a mile from Chicago's western city limits.

Campos was taken to Maywood’s Loyola Hospital after the shooting. Authorities located the suspects’ vehicle in unincorporated Leyden and have a person of interest in custody, Witz said. Authorities are asking for surveillance videos to help in their investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the boy’s death Sunday and identified him as Ulysess Campos.