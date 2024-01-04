Shooting at Perry High School in Iowa leaves at least one dead: Live updates
Perry, Iowa - Iowa law enforcement on Thursday morning said a high school in the city of Perry was the scene of an active shooter situation.
Just after 7:30 AM local time on the day the semester restarted, reports began emerging of a shooting at Perry High School, with multiple news outlets later confirming that an active investigation was underway.
NBC affiliate WHO said the middle and elementary schools had been evacuated by 8:30 AM as agents from multiple agencies – including the Perry Police Department, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State patrol, and the FBI – rushed in.
ABC News cited officials confirming the scene is now secure.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a call for media present in Perry, which lies some 30 miles from Des Moines, to gather at the intersection of 17th Street and Lucinda Street in Perry for a press conference expected to start around 11 AM.
At the conference, officials told reporters there were multiple injuries, but would not confirm an exact number or the identity or status of the shooter.
UPDATE, 11:20 EDT: Perry High School shooting sees one reported death
Law enforcement officials confirmed to ABC News at least one person has been killed and two others injured.
They confirmed in their morning briefing that all students had been reunified with their families, more information would be available Thursday afternoon, and that there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
