South Carolina man arrested after discovery of six bodies in burning horror house

Green Pond, South Carolina - A man has been charged with murder after six bodies were found at the scene of a house fire in South Carolina, including his young daughter, authorities said Monday.

Police received an emergency call Sunday alerting them to a fire and stabbing in the town of Green Pond, with multiple victims still inside the home, Colleton County Sheriff Guerry Hill told a news conference.



Officers arrived to find the house in flames and outside was a teenager who had been stabbed, Hill said.

The teen, who was hospitalized in critical condition, told police the first name of the suspect. Hill identified him as 33-year-old Ryan Manigo, who was arrested nearby.

"At this time we do not have a motive," Hill said.

Two of the bodies have been identified as a sister-in-law of Manigo and his 11-year-old daughter, according to the sheriff. The four other victims had yet to be identified.