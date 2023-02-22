Nipsey Hussle's killer gets 60 years to life in prison

Los Angeles, California - A Los Angeles Judge sentenced the man convicted of killing Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years to life in prison.

Eric Holder Jr. (r) was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle. © Collage: Apu Gomes & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II gave 33-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr., the man who a jury found guilty of killing Hussle outside a clothing store the artist founded in South LA, the lengthy sentence on Wednesday, per the Associated Press.

The sentencing came after the judge heard from one of Hussle's friends and listened to a letter from Holder's father that was read in court.

Holder reportedly did not react when the sentencing was read. He was not eligible for the death penalty.

Following the sentencing, "RIP NIP" started trending on Twitter.

Holder was convicted of first-degree murder for the March 31, 2019, killing of Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, on July 6, 2022. He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire that hit two other survivors who were at the scene.

The sentencing date had been delayed as Holder's defense attorney attempted to argue for a conviction reduction to manslaughter or second-degree murder, but Judge Jacke rejected the ask in December.

In August 2022, Hussle was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.