Off-duty US pilot who tried to shut down engines mid-flight indicted on dozens of counts

Portland, Oregon - An off-duty US pilot who tried to shut down the engines of a commercial passenger plane in mid-flight has been indicted on 84 counts, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Joseph Emerson said he had taken magic mushrooms and thought he was having a nervous breakdown when he lunged for handles that would have starved the engines of fuel during an October flight from the state of Washington to California.



Emerson, who told police he had not slept in 40 hours, also tried to open an emergency exit in the rear of the aircraft and had to be restrained by the cabin crew during an emergency landing, according to court documents released earlier.

A grand jury in Oregon, where the Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing, indicted Emerson on 83 counts of recklessly endangering another person – one for each person on the October 22 flight – and one count of endangering an aircraft, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.

There were no charges for attempted murder.

Emerson is set to appear in court on December 7.