Prisoners sue New York state after being denied viewing of total solar eclipse

Albany, New York - Six prisoners have sued authorities to be allowed to see the year's biggest astronomic event, a total solar eclipse on April 8.

Six prisoners have sued authorities to be allowed to see the year's biggest astronomic event, a total solar eclipse on April 8. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The inmates argued in a court filing that their right to religious freedom would be violated if the New York state prison service upheld a planned penitentiary lockdown during the eclipse.



"Eclipses, like the one on April 8, are recognized by various religions as special events that warrant gathering, celebration, worship, and prayer," said the submission lodged on March 29.

"[The inmates] have each expressed a sincerely held religious belief that April's solar eclipse is a religious event."

New York's Department of Corrections said in an advisory issued last week that "for facilities in the path of totality, visitation will be canceled."

The path of totality is the area under which the Moon will fully block out the Sun.

The document did not give reasons for the restrictions in the state, one of eleven that will be in the path of totality for the eclipse, according to officials.

The department said in a statement that prisoners in the state's custody would be "returned to their housing units" ahead of the eclipse.