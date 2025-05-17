Second man charged over "bottle attack" involving singer Chris Brown

Manchester, UK - A second man has been charged in relation to a reported assault at a London nightclub involving R&B singer Chris Brown, British police have said.

A second person has been charged in an alleged assault at a London nightclub involving Christ Brown. © Collage: Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Oli SCARFF / AFP

A US national has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He and Brown have both been charged relating to an assault which reportedly took place at the Tape venue in central London on February 19, 2023, the force said.

Brown (36) was charged on Thursday with grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

During the 30-minute hearing, the musician watched intently as brief details of the case against him were outlined by prosecutor Hannah Nicholls.

The court was told that the complainant was stood at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court, London, on June 13.

The singer is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for tour dates in the UK in June and July, with dates in Manchester and Cardiff.