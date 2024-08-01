South Carolina Supreme Court rules on legality of executions by firing squad and electrocution

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that executions by firing squad and electrocution are legal if requested by the person on death row.

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that executions by firing squad and electrocution may be allowed in the state. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Wednesday's ruling concerned a 2021 South Carolina law enabling executions by firing squad and electrocution due to a shortage of lethal injection drugs and past botched execution attempts.

The measure prompted a lawsuit from people on death row, who had argued that the law violated the state constitution's prohibition against cruel, corporal, or unusual punishment.



South Carolina's Supreme Court rejected the characterization of the two execution methods as unconstitutionally cruel.

"We start by acknowledging the reality that there is simply no elegant way to kill a man," Justice John Few wrote in the majority opinion, claiming that allowing people to choose between one of three execution methods makes the process more humane.

"The inescapable reality that an execution by any method may not go as planned – that it will be 'botched' – does not render the method 'cruel' under the constitution," he wrote.