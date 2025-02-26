Supreme Court weighs "reverse discrimination" claim by straight white woman

Washington DC - The Supreme Court appeared likely to rule in favor on Wednesday of an Ohio woman who claims she was the victim of "reverse discrimination" because she was passed over twice for jobs for candidates who were gay.

The Supreme Court appeared likely to rule in favor on Wednesday of an Ohio woman who claims she was the victim of "reverse discrimination". © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Marlean Ames (60), an employee of the Ohio Department of Youth Services, is asking the court to revive a lawsuit she filed under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation.

The case comes at a time when President Donald Trump and a number of major corporations are rolling back diversity and inclusion programs intended to combat systemic inequalities faced by minorities.

America First Legal Foundation, a group founded by Stephen Miller, who is now the White House deputy chief of staff, filed a brief with the court in support of Ames, a straight white woman.

Ames is arguing against lower court decisions that rejected her discrimination suit on the basis of precedent that members of majority groups must meet a higher bar for proving workplace bias than minorities.

In its ruling, the US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals said Ames had not established "background circumstances" showing that the state agency is "that unusual employer who discriminates against the majority."

The requirement that she presents "background circumstances" is unconstitutional and being unfairly applied only to members of majority groups bringing job discrimination cases, Ames said.

A majority of the justices on the Supreme Court, both conservatives and liberals, appeared sympathetic to the arguments made by Ames's lawyer, Xiao Wang.

"We're in radical agreement today," quipped Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of the six conservatives on the bench.