Tesla hit with lawsuit by family of 19-year-old killed in Cybertruck crash

Oakland, California - The family of a college student sued Tesla after she died in a Cybertruck crash last year while allegedly trapped in the vehicle due to its door design.

The family of 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara has launched a lawsuit against Tesla, arguing that the design of the company's Cybertruck led to hear death. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The EV maker has seen tepid demand for the Cybertruck, championed by CEO Elon Musk despite a series of recalls since its 2023 release.

Krysta Tsukahara suffered minor injuries in a crash in California in November, but later died of burns and smoke inhalation when she was unable to escape the Cybertruck, her parents said in a lawsuit filed on Thursday, the New York Times reported.

The 19-year-old would "be alive today" had it not been so difficult to get out of the burning vehicle, her father told the newspaper.

The Cybertruck "lacked a functional, accessible, and conspicuous manual door release mechanism, fail-safe, or other redundant system for emergency egress," according to the wrongful death lawsuit.

Tsukahara, who was a passenger, "suffered unimaginable pain and emotional distress" before her death, the document read.

The truck had a battery-operated door that could be disrupted in the event of a crash. The manual release for the rear doors was located under a rubber mat in the door storage pocket.

Tsukahara's parents earlier this year sued the family of the driver, a 19-year-old who also died in the crash.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation last month after receiving complaints over the Tesla Model Y, including instances where a parent was unable to retrieve a child put in the back seats.