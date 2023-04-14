Texas man gets 70 years in prison for spitting on police officers
Lubbock, Texas - A man was sentenced to a whopping 70 years in prison for spitting on multiple police officers during his 2022 arrest.
According to local news site Everything Lubbock, Larry Pearson (36) was found guilty on two counts of harassing a public servant on Wednesday.
In May 2022, he was arrested for domestic violence after a female victim alleged he hit her several times in the head and was in possession of a gun.
While the weapon turned out to be an air-soft gun, the victim had "multiple visible injuries" on her face, and Pearson was subsequently arrested.
Pearson grew agitated that he was the one under arrest and began kicking at the doors inside the police car he was being held. When officers opened the door, he spit on two of them.
He continued his spitting spree as he was taken to Lubbock County Detention Center.
Before his surprising sentencing, prosecutors argued the extensive punishment was necessary.
Texas prosecutor argues sentencing was done to "send a message"
While his defense attorney argued that the offense was a "simple misdemeanor," Pearson had prior convictions of aggravated robbery and domestic violence and faced a minimum of 25 years in prison.
During closing arguments, Prosecutor Jessica Gorman urged the jury to come up with a conviction that would "send a message" to not just Pearson but society.
"You're not going to get 70 years for something like this when you've never been in trouble before," Gorman said.
"If you're going to live the life of crime, you're going to do that among other criminals [in prison]," she concluded.
Cover photo: Imago / Blickwinkel