Trial of pro-Trump Twitter troll to feature "prominent" alt-right witness

New York, New York - A Brooklyn judge will allow a prominent alt-right internet figure to keep his identity secret when he testifies against a pro- Donald Trump Twitter troll accused of trying to trick 2016 Hillary Clinton voters out of casting a ballot.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis ruled that the witness, who prosecutors say "occupied a prominent position within the online, alt-right community," will be identified by just a screen name at Douglass Mackey’s trial this month.



Mackey tweeted official-looking fake campaign ads for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, urging people to vote by text instead of in person, according to the feds. Opening arguments slated for Monday.

The trial was transferred Sunday from Garaufis to Judge Ann Donnelly, who presided over the sex trafficking trial of disgraced musician R. Kelly in 2021.

Mackey’s lawyer tried to get the case tossed on First Amendment and other grounds in October, but Garaufis ruled that the trial would continue.

The cooperating witness plans to testify about being part of direct-message groups on Twitter, coordinating with Mackey on how to trick Clinton voters out of casting a ballot, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights – the same charge Mackey faces – and is helping the FBI in several other cases, prosecutors said in recent court filings.