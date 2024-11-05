Voting hours extended in Pennsylvania county hit by software glitch

Washington DC - A Pennsylvania court approved a request on Tuesday to extend voting hours in a strongly pro- Trump county after voting machines in the key swing state experienced an Election Day software glitch.

Voters line up to cast their ballots at a voting location at the Farmersville Elementary School on Election Day in Easton, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. © SAMUEL CORUM / AFP

The ruling means the polls will stay open for an additional two hours in a county that broke roughly 70% to 30% in favor of Trump in 2020, in a pivotal state that could decide the outcome of this year's presidential race between Trump and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

The case was brought by the local board of elections, who said a "software malfunction" at electronic voting machines had "prevented voters from scanning their completed ballots," according to court documents filed Tuesday.

In response, the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas ordered that voting hours be extended from 8 PM to 10 PM local time.

"This morning's ballot processing issues in Cambria have resulted in delays – this is unacceptable, plain and simple," Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement after the case had been submitted.