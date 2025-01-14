White supremacist group ordered to pay millions to Black man it attacked

Boston, Massachusetts - A US court on Monday ordered a white supremacist group and its leader to pay $2.8 million in damages to a Black man its shield-wielding, masked members attacked while they rampaged through Boston two years ago.

Members of the rightwing group Patriot Front wait along the George Washington Parkway near Arlington Cemetery after marching on the National Mall on December 04, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. © Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In July 2022, members of the Patriot Front group pinned musician Charles Murrell against a post and then kicked and punched him, an action the US District Court in Boston ruled was meant "to promote a white supremacist agenda."

Members of the mob reportedly also used a racial slur against their victim as they made their way down the East Coast city's Freedom Trail during the incident.

While police investigated the violence, and a detective concluded that the "incident appeared to be more likely than not motivated in whole or in part by Anti-Black bias," no one was prosecuted, prompting Murrell to file a civil suit in August 2023.

Murrell was on his way to play saxophone near the Boston Public Library over the Fourth of July weekend when he saw "Patriot Front moving towards him on the sidewalk, and observed signs that read, 'Reclaim America,'" Judge Indira Talwani said in the ruling.

"The group began shoving Murrell to the group's right into the street. When Murrell stepped back on the sidewalk, the group pressed him up against a concrete light post, knocked him to the ground, and hit and kicked him," the court order said.

To promote white supremacy, the group led by Thomas Rousseau has separately defaced a mural and statues of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by police as well as a mural of Black tennis star Arthur Ashe.