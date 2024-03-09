Coperni's brand-new Viral Aerogel purse really is as light as air!

Paris, France - Fashion brand just unveiled their newest bag for Paris Fashion Week, and it's out of this world!

Fashion brand Coperni's latest bag is entirely constructed of Aerogel, a silicone-based solid with a spongy, porous structure that was first created by NASA. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@coperni

For Coperni's Paris Fashion Week's fall/winter 2024 ready-to-wear runway collection, designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant teamed up with research professor Ioannia Michalous to create the Aerogel Air Swipe Bag.

In other words, a bag made out of air.

Coperni is known to create bags out of innovative materials like artisanal glass, meteorite, and a fully functioning CD player.



Their latest bag is reportedly entirely constructed out of Aerogel, a silicone-based solid with a spongy, porous structure that was first created by NASA.