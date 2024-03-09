Coperni's brand-new Viral Aerogel purse really is as light as air!
Paris, France - Fashion brand just unveiled their newest bag for Paris Fashion Week, and it's out of this world!
For Coperni's Paris Fashion Week's fall/winter 2024 ready-to-wear runway collection, designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant teamed up with research professor Ioannia Michalous to create the Aerogel Air Swipe Bag.
In other words, a bag made out of air.
Coperni is known to create bags out of innovative materials like artisanal glass, meteorite, and a fully functioning CD player.
Their latest bag is reportedly entirely constructed out of Aerogel, a silicone-based solid with a spongy, porous structure that was first created by NASA.
What is NASA's Aerogel?
Aerogel was first created by scientist Steve Jones for NASA's 1999 Stardust mission to collect cometary samples and interstellar dust without damaging them.
The material, which has been referred to as "solid smoke," has a volume of over 99% open space. It can hold 4,000 times its weight and stand up to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit.
Aerogel has even been used for such high-intensity tasks as insulating Mars rovers!
The Air Swipe Bag – the largest piece to be crafted from the NASA nanomaterial Aerogel – looks like a cloud brought down to earth. It was created to match the brand's interplanetary collection of UFO heels and star-shaped stiletto heels.
Weighing in at 37 grams – approximately the same as a penny – this might just be the lightest bag in the world!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@highsnobiety & Screenshots/Instagram/@coperni