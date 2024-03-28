Fashion designer goes viral for delightfully bizarre Penny Pants!

Kansas City, Missouri - Tastes differ, especially when it comes to fashion ! Case in point: this now-viral unconventional designer's so-called Penny Pants.

Cory Infinite has now amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and delights his fans with crazy and creative fashion designs, including gloves covered in housekeys and various outfits adorned with computer components.

One of his creations has earned him several million clicks on social networks, however!

As Newsweek reported, the 22-year-old artist claims to have put around 200 hours of work into the sparkling trousers.

"It took an insane amount of time and an Insane amount of effort," he said.

"I drill-pressed 7,000 pennies, and me and my friend Twenty sat on our couch for 200 hours zip-tying the pennies onto a pair of Carhartt pants."

