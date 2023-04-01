Festival fashion 2023: Three dazzling style trends this festival season

Festival season is here, and there's no time like the present to get in tune with 2023 festival fashion trends in order to start prepping fire outfits.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Festival season is officially here, and 2023 has welcomed many new fashion trends to spice up your on-trend festival 'fits in style.

There are a few 2023 festival fashion trends to keep in mind when planning your festival 'fits. © Collage: Unsplash/@tikh & @tikh There's nothing quite like music festival season. Whether you're into EDM and dubstep, R&B, pop, hip-hop, country, alternative rock, or any genre in between, there's likely a festival for that. Half the joy of attending festivals is putting together killer outfits to set the tone on a daily basis, and 2023 has a slew of trends worth hopping on for your festival look. From rodeo disco-inspired attire and blinged-out pieces to pants with pockets galore, here are three trends worth exploring for the 2023 festival season.

Rodeo disco: Cowboy boots and hats

There's nothing like twirling in the crowd of your favorite artists' sets at a festival in a themed outfit, and what better theme to adhere to than that of rodeo disco?

Pair some neon disco-inspired pieces with dazzling rhinestone, white, or metallic cowboy boots with a cowboy hat to match, and you'll be sure to impress in any crowd. After all, it's your time to shine!

Dazzling mesh pieces

Whether it's a diamond-encrusted mesh top or a dazzling dress with a high slit that shows off an eye-catching bodysuit, there are many ways to style dazzling mesh pieces in 2023. Simply find a statement piece that works for you, add some layers, funky jewelry, and killer kicks, and you'll be the stand-out star you've always aspired to be! What's not to love?

Cargos with pockets galore

There may have been a time when the idea of rocking cargo pants was considered anything but fashion-forward, but those days are long gone. That is, at least for the 2023 festival season! Whether you pair your personally preferred cargo pants style with a tube top, a knit, short-sleeved button-up, or an oversized tee is up to you. Dress it up with some booties or strappy sandals, or dress it down with a pair of Jordans or Nike AF1s.