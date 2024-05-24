Has TikTok's mesh "granny slipper" shoe trend gone too far?

TikTok's latest fashion trend is bringing about a lot of mixed feelings on the app. But what are mesh flats, anyway?

TikTok's latest fashion trend is bringing about a lot of mixed feelings on the app. But what are mesh flats, anyway? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@itsmishyfishy & @primi.au

Alas... Gen Z and the hubris of youth.

But – much like Icarus flew too close to the sun in Greek mythology on wax wings – so, too, have the TikTok fashion algorithm powers that be overstepped their earthly bounds.

In other words, these shoes are hella ugly.

Well, some people think so, anyway!

But there's also a whole different camp of fashion girlies defending the honor of shoes that many say are reminiscent of their immigrant grandmothers' house slippers.

After all, this whole "grandmacore" thing has been around for a while now.

Despite the valiant attempts to style these viral shoes, many video comment sections are filled with a litany of outspoken mesh flat shoe skeptics.

Could fashion TikTokers be stuck in an echo chamber over this one? A damning video from TikTok account @primi.au did a random poll about the shoe in the fall, and the results were downright pitiful.

"Trash! Why would anyone do that?" asked one randomly polled bystander.

Another simply said, "I just hate them," along with a troubled hundred-yard stare.