TikToker hits the designer jackpot in thrift store grab bag!

Melbourne, Australia - TikToker Millie loves a bargain, preferably second-hand, and a bag full of jewelry recently sent her and her followers into a frenzy!

Millie didn't know what jewelry was in her "mystery bag" when she bought it – but she was in for a happy surprise! © Screenshot/TikTok/@millieandchloeofficial

Millions of TikTok users have now watched the Australian woman unwrap her bulging "mystery bag" in the now-viral video.

The 19-year-old bought the surprise bag from a thrift store for 10 Australian dollars ($6 USD) and could see that it contained earrings, necklaces, watches, and some other similar odds and ends.

However, one piece of jewelry caught her eye.

While rummaging through her bag, Millie came across a stunning silver bangle.

The engraving "T&Co.," the date "1837," and the number "925" caught her eye.

The 19-year-old had a sneaking suspicion that she had just found a hidden gem!