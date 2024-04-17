TikToker hits the designer jackpot in thrift store grab bag!
Melbourne, Australia - TikToker Millie loves a bargain, preferably second-hand, and a bag full of jewelry recently sent her and her followers into a frenzy!
Millions of TikTok users have now watched the Australian woman unwrap her bulging "mystery bag" in the now-viral video.
The 19-year-old bought the surprise bag from a thrift store for 10 Australian dollars ($6 USD) and could see that it contained earrings, necklaces, watches, and some other similar odds and ends.
However, one piece of jewelry caught her eye.
While rummaging through her bag, Millie came across a stunning silver bangle.
The engraving "T&Co.," the date "1837," and the number "925" caught her eye.
The 19-year-old had a sneaking suspicion that she had just found a hidden gem!
Millie found a bracelet from Tiffany & Co.
The bangle wasn't just any old silver jewelry, however – it appeared to be a genuine Tiffany & Co. bracelet!
1837 is the year that Charles Lewis Tiffany founded the brand in Connecticut and the 925 marking signifies that jewelry contains 92.5% pure silver, also known as sterling silver.
The student scoured the internet looking for similar bangles to find a price match, and she saw that similar pieces were being offered for $209 USD and another for $762 AUD (about $500 USD).
Jackpot!
Millie now regularly takes her followers along with her when she rummages through surprise bags. Millions of people watch the popular videos!
The 19-year-old reportedly wants to keep her Tiffany bracelet and not sell it off, though! Holly Golightly would be so proud.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@millieandchloeofficial