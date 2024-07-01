Y2K fashion favorite Limited Too returns after 15 years with NYC relaunch!
New York, New York - '90s and Y2K cult-favorite fashion brand Limited Too is relaunching for the tweens of today after staying away for over a decade! To celebrate, they threw a blowout rooftop bash in New York City.
Somehow, somewhere, a nostalgic Millennial must have wished on a magic lamp because Limited Too is coming back this summer after 15 years.
A brand new collection from the iconic tween brand is set to drop on Friday, July 12, online and in Kohl's stores.
The brand first peeked its head back into the world with an Instagram account – but fans weren't sure if the account was legit.
Limited Too wrote, "Here to tell you this is real," in one post and "We promise – we're not playing with your emotions" in another.
Lest ye still doubt, the website is also now up and running!
The styles look markedly different from the retro looks we loved way back when – most items are giving more of an Abercrombie/Hollister vibe – but some growing pains are to be expected after such a long hiatus.
Limited Too hosts rooftop relaunch party in New York City
Limited Too held a celebratory rooftop relaunch party in New York City on Thursday, where guests could window shop the new collection, get custom embroideries, and snack away at the candy bar.
"The goal of the relaunch is really to inspire girls – to inspire the next generation of who the Limited Too girl is," company Design Manager Petra K told Women's Wear Daily in June.
"It was such a pop culture phenomenon. It was such an amazing time to shop as a little girl, come into our stores and have those special moments with your family shopping or finding your new outfit or getting a dress for a party or picking out a birthday present for a best friend," she continued.
"It's really just about inspiring girls to hold each other’s hand and be good friends and celebrate how awesome it is to be a tween."
What do you think of the new Limited Too? Are you a fan of the latest collection, or do you prefer the older stuff?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@limitedtoo