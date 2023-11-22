Get that classic shower fresh smell with these 6 perfumes

Want that shower fresh smell to stay with you all day long? These six perfumes will have you spreading a crisp, flowery fragrance wherever you go!

Some perfumes can keep you feeling like you've just stepped out of the shower – and smelling like it too! © 123RF / torwai, 123RF / wywenka, Fotomontage

Is there any better feeling than stepping out of a shower, clean as a whistle and smelling fresh?

Don't you just wish that scent could stay with you 24/7, whether you're out on the town or putting in the hard hours at work?

The right body lotion will help you hang on to that smell a bit longer, but if you're looking for an all-day effect, perfumes are the way to go.

Keeping in mind that men and women often have different preferences when it comes to the perfect fragrance, here's a perfect selection to satisfy every taste. Fresh and citrusy, or sweet and aquatic – we've got you covered!

Read on and find the best deals for shower fresh perfumes that will have you turning heads all day, every day.