Get that classic shower fresh smell with these 6 perfumes
Want that shower fresh smell to stay with you all day long? These six perfumes will have you spreading a crisp, flowery fragrance wherever you go!
- Top 3 shower fresh perfumes for men
- Top 3 shower fresh perfumes for women
- Keep a hold of that shower fresh feeling with these scents
Is there any better feeling than stepping out of a shower, clean as a whistle and smelling fresh?
Don't you just wish that scent could stay with you 24/7, whether you're out on the town or putting in the hard hours at work?
The right body lotion will help you hang on to that smell a bit longer, but if you're looking for an all-day effect, perfumes are the way to go.
Keeping in mind that men and women often have different preferences when it comes to the perfect fragrance, here's a perfect selection to satisfy every taste. Fresh and citrusy, or sweet and aquatic – we've got you covered!
Read on and find the best deals for shower fresh perfumes that will have you turning heads all day, every day.
Top 3 shower fresh perfumes for men
Sometimes, less is more. A flashy fragrance that takes over the room isn't always the way to go. If you're the kind of guy who prefers understated elegance, we have three excellent options to waft in your direction.
Please note that prices may vary.
Voyage by Nautica
Voyage by Nautica is the budget all-rounder. With green notes, apple, lotus and musk, the eau de toilette has an aquatic tinge, making it the perfect shower fresh fragrance. An inexpensive star that is sure to attract a compliment or two.
Price: $18.80 / 3.3 ounces
Dylan Blue by Versace
Dylan Blue by Versace is an intense, masculine shower gel fresh fragrance. This crisp perfume in an eau de toilette concentration makes a strong impression thanks to its slight spicy effect, courtesy of gentle pepper, patchouli, and incense notes. This is a perfume with depth that will appeal to all age groups.
Price: $96 / 3.3 ounces
Pacific Rock Moss by Goldfield & Banks
There's fresh, and then there's Pacific Rock Moss! Picture a salty sea breeze blowing on your wet skin, while the Pacific Ocean meets moss-covered rocks on the sun-kissed coast. Citrus notes give this fragrance a tangy character, and cedar rounds everything off wonderfully – the perfect companion to the perfect day at the sea.
Price: approx. 157 euros / 3.3 ounces
Top 3 shower fresh perfumes for women
Bring that spa feeling no matter where you are with three fragrances that smell like luxurious shower gels or high-quality body lotions!
The Scent For Her by Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss knocked it out of the park with The Scent For Her, a fruity, summery shower gel fragrance. Peach meets floral notes, while roasted cocoa adds a gentle depth that flatters the skin without ever becoming overpowering.
Price: $104.55 / 3.3 ounces
Dylan Blue pour Femme by Versace
The good people at Versace are masters of fragrances for both men and women. The shower fresh DNA of Dylan Blue pour Femme is what you get by combining apple, blackcurrant, and floral notes. This is a sophisticated eau de parfum and the perfect everyday companion.
Price: $125 / 3.3 ounces
Valaya by Parfums de Marly
You can float along on a cloud of cleanliness with Valaya. The shower fresh smell is topped off by the scent of a classy, creamy body lotion. Peach and soft musk play the lead roles, while notes of bergamot, mandarin, and orange blossom provide ample backup. The white bottle with its frosted look completes the portrait of a sophisticated perfume.
Price: $301.75 / 2.5 oz
Keep a hold of that shower fresh feeling with these scents
Feeling fresh and smelling sensational – who doesn't want that, no matter what the circumstances?
Find your perfect perfume and discover the unbeatable confidence that comes with a good scent. Remember, the nose knows!
