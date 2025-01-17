Is obesity a disease? Sometimes but not always, experts decide

Do people with obesity have an illness ? A panel of global health experts looking at this controversial question announced this week that the definition of obesity should be split into two categories and diagnosed using more accurate measurements.

Some patients and doctors believe obesity needs to be considered a disease so that it receives the attention – and ambitious policy – required for such a major public health issue. © Unsplash/Kenny Eliason

The recommendations hoped to move past the blame and discrimination that often revolve around obesity, which is estimated to affect more than a billion people worldwide.

"The idea of obesity as a disease is at the center of one of the most controversial and polarising debates in modern medicine," said a paper by the 56-expert commission in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal.

On one hand, obesity is known to lead to an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some cancers, and other health problems.

This is why the World Health Organization among others considers it to be a "chronic complex disease."

On the other hand, there are also plenty of people defined as obese who have few or no underlying health problems and lead active, healthy lives. Activists campaigning against fat shaming, for example, do not want people with obesity to automatically be considered unwell.

At the same time, some patients and doctors believe obesity needs to be considered a disease so that it receives the attention – and ambitious policy – required for such a major public health issue.

Francesco Rubino, a bariatric surgeon and professor at King's College London who chaired the expert commission, told a press conference that the "controversy derives from the fact that perhaps not everybody is entirely right and not everybody is entirely wrong."